Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Disruptive Potential of CBD Delivery Technology

The demand for CBD products now appears to be nothing short of historic, with CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies having never witnessed such an insatiable appetite for a new product type before. CBD, THC and others of the 100 or more cannabinoids found in cannabis appear to show strong potential for gobbling up market share across massive, vulnerable consumables industries, ranging from soft drinks and snack foods to alcoholic beverages and pet aides.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of edible CBD is being delivered to the human body in an inefficient manner, with most of the CBD simply ending up in the toilet. Typical CBD-infused products utilize industry-standard delivery methods such as MCTs (medium-chain triglyceride) like coconut oil. Such MCTs are a somewhat crude but straightforward approach, offering a rich texture and “mouth feel” but promising only limited delivery of CBD. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) DehydraTECH(TM) patented formulations have considerable disruptive potential amid the ongoing CBD boom, with recent multi-objective animal studies showing a clear advantage over industry standards, in terms of how efficiently edible forms of cannabinoids enter the bloodstream.

Lexaria Bioscience has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology, which promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the United States and Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates, more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com .



