SHARC CEO Presented at the Canada Green Building Council Conference in Vancouver at the Vancouver Convention Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that SHARC’s CEO, Lynn Mueller spoke on a panel at this year's Canada Green Building Council Conference on May 29th, 2019 in Vancouver, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.



Conference Overview and Structure

Canada Green Building Council conference Canada’s largest green building industry event.

The Canada Green Building Council conference is taking place in Vancouver at the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC East) on May 28th to 30th, located at 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3C1.

Speaking Session

Part #3: Smart thermal grids: the future of sustainable energy systems using low-carbon heating and cooling

Panellist: Lynn Mueller, SHARC International Systems; Matthew Tokarik, Subterra Renewables; Mike Walters, MEP Associates LLC; Christian Cianfrone, ZEBx

About Canada Green Building Council

The Canada Green Building Council is a not-for-profit, national organization that has been working since 2002 to advance green building and sustainable community development practices in Canada. The CaGBC is the licence holder for the LEED green building rating system in Canada and supports the WELL Building Standard and GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) in Canada.

Together with our membership of over 1,200 industry organizations and more than 2,500 individual Chapter members involved in designing, building and operating buildings, homes and communities, the Council has made excellent inroads toward achieving our mission of reducing the environmental impact of the built environment.

Acting as the voice of the green building industry, the CaGBC advocates for green building policies with all levels of governments and the private sector across Canada. The Council has also educated over 45,000 green professionals to answer the demand for knowledge and jobs this new green marketplace created. As a result of this advocacy, education and the hard work of our members, thousands of commercial and government buildings, schools, homes, community centres and historical structures have been retrofitted or newly constructed to green building standards.

Since 2005, these LEED buildings have eliminated 2,490,000 CO2e tonnes of GHG emissions annually, diverted nearly 3 million tonnes of waste from landfill, and saved 24 billion litres of water per year, benefiting all Canadians.

Further information about Canada Green Building Council is available at there website at CaGBC

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

