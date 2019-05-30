Xalles Testing State-of-the-Art Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Engine

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a company focusing on accelerating fintech companies, leveraging blockchain technology for financial reconciliation, and payment auditing solutions, today announces it is currently testing a leading, automated cryptocurrency trading systems solution under its recently formed subsidiary, Xalles Financial Services Inc.



Since the beginning of 2019, many cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum have traded at relatively low prices. Over the past several months many of these digital assets have more than doubled in value. There are increasing numbers of opinions from global professional analysts and traders that now claim that the extended bear market of 2018 has officially ended.

Xalles Financial Services seeks to capitalize on the recovering crypto market with proven cryptocurrency trading systems. “Trading bots” are used by many expert traders and financial institutions to execute trades faster and efficiently. With the crypto markets open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, crypto trading bots have become a critical tool for successful and profitable trading.

Trading with an automated trading engine is a technique that utilizes pre-programmed trading strategies that analyze factors such as volume, volatility and market price to execute profitable trades autonomously. The system can be programmed to go-long, or short, on selected cryptocurrencies taking advantage of market volatility.

Xalles Financial Services and its partners have been performing historical testing using a state-of-the-art system and the results have far exceeded expectations. Based on these results, the company sees the next step to be real time trading using the system throughout the month of June. This as an excellent opportunity to profitably participate in the cryptocurrency investment market segment.

“Xalles Financial Services was set up to bring innovative financial services to our business and individual clients,” stated Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings. He added, “Our vision and expectations are for the company to make money through this trading system, but to ultimately find a way to deliver the same capabilities to our current and future clients. As our existing subsidiaries are growing their small business and consumer customer bases, we will expand our financial services that can be offered to those customers.”

Xalles Financial Services plans to develop a simple solution for people who would like to participate in the opportunities in the cryptocurrency marketplace but do not have the time or knowledge to be able to perform the type of trading that the sophisticated trading systems can perform. Xalles’ goal is to bridge that gap and bring new financial services offerings to market.

Xalles Holdings expects to report progress on the trading activity through our quarterly and annual reports and through additional new releases.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holdings company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities to invest and accelerate growth in. Recently, the company has placed emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams over time. For more information visit: http://xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Contact: Investor Relations Contact: i-Business Management, LLC xall@i-businessmanagementllc.com 202-595-1299

