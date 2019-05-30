Utility Analytics Institute Taps BRIDGE Energy Group for Problem-Solving Insights to Distributed Energy Resources

Company’s VP of Grid Analytics joins “Exploring the Future of Utility Analytics” Road Tour

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE) today announced that the company’s VP of Grid Analytics, Glen Sartain, has been selected by Utility Analytics Institute (UAI) to share his experiences and expertise solving difficult utility transmission and distribution operations challenges at six-city “ Day of Analytics ” events beginning on Thursday, June 13th, in Anaheim, California . Sartain is recognized in the analytics community for his expertise in advancing analytic capabilities to help utilities improve operations, bringing new insight from the proven models used today in other industries.



BRIDGE Energy Group VP of Grid Analytics, Glen Sartain, will present “Going beyond load. Analytics uncover hidden impacts of DERs” as part of Utility Analytics Institute “Day of Analytics” six-city road Tour.





The Day of Analytics by UAI is presented for utility employees currently working with analytics or hope to develop new skills and perspectives to better leverage analytics at their company. Topics discussed include Advanced Analytics, Business Analytics, Distributed Technologies, Emerging Technologies, and Host Utility Innovations.

Sartain’s session, “Going beyond load. Analytics uncover hidden impacts of DERs” will focus on the impact Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) have on the future of utility operations.

Attendees will gain insight on how to prepare for their impact on utility operations. In addition, attendees will understand how:

Utilities must begin to explore the impact on assets, such as re-closers and how the lifespan could be adversely affected based on new demands inherent in the integration between the grid and renewables technology.

To address DER side effects by augmenting existing analytics capabilities. Adoption of analytics to solve DER problems will reshape the way organizations train and capture knowledge with tomorrow’s operators.

“Integrated analytics are the key to unlocking a more efficient power delivery system that is also better insulated from security breaches,” Sartain said. “While the short-term focus has been on developing tools to forecast the kWh generated, utilities must recognize that DERs will affect the operation of the grid much more broadly. I am honored to have been selected by UAI to address such an important topic and excited to interact with event attendees to share our experiences.”

For the full schedule of the six-city tour and venues visit: http://bit.ly/2LsSr5O

To improve your utility organization’s real-time operations and security, contact BRIDGE Energy Group at 1.888.351.8999 or via www.bridgeenergygroup.com/contact-us/

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group is a consulting and systems integration firm transforming Transmission & Distribution operations. We leverage operations, technology, analytics, visualization and real-time systems expertise to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions. Our focus is on solving utility challenges and improving grid security and reliability while increasing profitability and efficiency for our clients. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com

