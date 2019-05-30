Fluent, Inc. Launches Fluent Dialog, a Strategic Growth Division

Michael D. Fisher Appointed as President to Drive Performance Orchestration at Scale

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ: FLNT ), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Fisher as president of Fluent Dialog, a newly launched division dedicated to expanding Fluent’s suite of premium data solutions to further serve our clients.



/EIN News/ -- Fluent Dialog addresses the complex needs of sophisticated, leading-edge marketers in their quest to grow, retain, and deepen relationships with their highest-value customers. This division will focus on providing brands with the scalable ability to activate unique insights and drive goal-oriented outcomes, across every point of consumer and brand interaction.

By leveraging Fluent's first-party, self-declared data assets amassed from opted-in consumers and overlaying performance-driven marketing analytics and services, Fluent Dialog drives growth and optimizes resource planning through insight activation and custom research, that align with client goals and objectives.

Fluent Dialog provides simplified orchestration by coordinating digital services, communication strategies, creative services, and audience development to deliver desired results and meaningful engagement across the entire customer lifecycle, including acquisition, retention, and loyalty.

“The launch of Fluent Dialog enhances and leverages many of Fluent’s core first-party data assets and performance marketing suite to offer a new set of solutions and capabilities to reach new buyers at the C-Suite. This increases and diversifies our audience development strategies and highlights our focus on connecting consumers and clients through our platform and managed services offerings,” said Ryan Schulke, CEO of Fluent. “Michael’s reputation of relentlessly pursuing client satisfaction and discernable results made him the obvious choice to lead Fluent Dialog.”

Michael D. Fisher, Ed.D. brings over 25 years of experience in organizational transformation through research, education, and revenue growth. Most recently Michael was CEO of FLIT Consulting where he specialized in helping companies build collaborative, connected, cohesive cultures, with a commitment to personal and professional development and success. Prior to this, Michael achieved senior leadership roles with Yes Lifecycle Marketing, Alterian, Epsilon, DoubleClick (formerly Protagona Worldwide), and Unisys Corporation.

“Fluent Dialog is designed to specifically focus on customer engagement, cost containment, and precision versus volume, while enabling more meaningful relationships with key clients to address important strategic imperatives that can drive their growth,” said Michael. “With the significant escalation of costs to acquire customers, the disruptive nature of Fluent Dialog’s reduced risk, performance-based growth model optimizes customer and revenue growth across multiple channels and platforms.”

For more information on Fluent Dialog, as well as Fluent’s performance marketing solutions, please visit www.fluentco.com .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT ) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(917) 310-2070

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com

Walker Sands Communications

Liza Massingberd

312-319-7666

liza.massingberd@walkersands.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.