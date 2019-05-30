Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next-generation human enzymes to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need, today announced that Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea, will participate in the following investor and industry conferences in June.



/EIN News/ --

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019



Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Location: New York, NY



Webcast: http://ir.aegleabio.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events





BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019



Presentation Time: 11:40 a.m. ET



Location: New York, NY



Webcast: http://ir.aegleabio.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events





BIO International Convention

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019



Presentation Time: 3:15 p.m. ET



Location: Philadelphia, PA





About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next generation human enzymes with enhanced properties and novel activity to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. In addition, Aeglea has an active pipeline of other human enzyme-based approaches including programs for both Homocystinuria and Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

Media Contact:

David Calusdian

Sharon Merrill Associates

617.542.5300

AGLE@investorrelations.com

Investor Contact:

Joey Perrone

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

investors@aegleabio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.