Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Strategic Appointment of New Board Members

PLANO, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) ("the Company"), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Keith Halls and Kip Allison to its board of directors. The appointments follow the resignation of Company CFO Frank Walters from his position on the Company's board of directors. Continuing as SHRG's CFO, Walters will focus all his efforts on the recent NASDAQ up listing process and the continued growth of the Company.



Halls has been with SHRG since August of last year and currently serves as president of Elepreneurs LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. His extensive career in the direct selling industry began in 1986 when he joined NuSkin Enterprises. He served there as senior VP and a member of the board for many years. After leaving NuSkin in 2001, Halls became a distributor and part of the sales force for several companies. He has earned many industry awards for his efforts in building international large downline organizations. He brings a long history of success both on the distributor and corporate side.

Allison was retained by the Company last year as outside counsel and to assist in the operational structure. Allison began his business career with DF&R Inc., which at the time was a start-up restaurant chain, and remained with the company for 10 years in corporate operations. During this time, the company built more than 30 units across three states and went public in the early 90s. After leaving DF&R, Allison acquired a law degree from SMU School of Law and over the next 20 years built a legal practice focused on complex closely held corporations. He assisted his clients with of governance and operations of both public and private companies and was the principal and managing partner of his litigation firm until he joined Elepreneurs LLC as the CEO.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Halls and Mr. Allison join the Company’s board of directors and look forward to the variety and depth of experience they both bring with them,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of SHRG. “Since joining the company, we have experienced a new level of continued growth as we implement our ’Blue Ocean Strategy’ in the direct selling marketplace. We are finalizing our year-end audit and undertaking preliminary steps to expand our board of directors with four qualified, independent outside members. A search committee has been commissioned to begin this process as we continue the NASDAQ up-list process.”

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

