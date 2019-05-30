Guavus to Speak to “Operations Transformation through a Customer Experience Lens” in Keynote at ANGA COM

Newest Guavus AI-based analytics tools for CSPs to be showcased at Stand MS18

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guavus , a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analytics, is participating in ANGA COM 2019 , Europe’s leading business conference for broadband telecom operators and content providers, being held June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany.

/EIN News/ -- On Wednesday, June 5, Guavus Field CTO Andrew Colby will be delivering the keynote session “Operations Transformation through a Customer Experience Lens” at 1:15 p.m (CEST), Room 3. In his role at Guavus, Colby works with the largest and fastest-growing communications service providers (CSPs) to help advance their AI, analytics and digital transformation initiatives.

“Analytics, AI and machine learning are enabling another key transformation in our telecom industry. Every service provider has to figure out how to apply them for their operations. Done right, digitally transforming your operations can not only dramatically reduce OPEX, it can also greatly improve your customers’ experience,” said Colby.

During his keynote, Colby will speak to how operators can manage next-gen networks in a time of declining OPEX budgets while also improving their Net Promoter Score (NPS). He’ll delve into:

AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics capabilities that can be deployed to provide operational intelligence for network operations at scale.

Key learnings and best practices from his work with CSPs who’ve successfully used AI-driven analytics to reduce operational expenses by millions of dollars a year while significantly improving their customer experience and NPS.

About Guavus (a Thales company)

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.

Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable ‘self-service analytics’ and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

