Organovo Collaborates With MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to Develop Stem Cell-Based Bioprinted Tissue Treatments for Kidney Disease

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) (“Organovo”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of 3D bioprinted tissues aimed at treating a range of serious diseases, today announced a collaboration with Professor Melissa Little at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (“MCRI”), The Royal Children’s Hospital, Melbourne, Australia and Ton Rabelink at Universiteit Leiden (“LUMC”), Leiden, Netherlands. The project will expand the use of 3D bioprinted stem cell-based therapeutic tissues to applications aimed at treating end-stage renal disease. This multi-organizational effort integrates Organovo’s leading bioprinting platform with MCRI’s advanced stem cell differentiation technology and LUMC’s cell lines and clinical expertise. The collaboration has been made possible through generous funding from Stem Cells Australia and CSL Limited.



/EIN News/ -- “Partnerships with world-class institutions can accelerate groundbreaking work in finding cures for critical unmet disease needs and the development of implantable therapeutic tissues," said Taylor J. Crouch, CEO, Organovo. “This collaboration is another important step in this direction. With the devoted support of Stem Cells Australia and CSL Limited, leading researchers are able to leverage Organovo’s powerful bioprinting technology platform to achieve significant breakthroughs.”

“We have continued to advance and refine our proprietary approach for modeling human kidney tissue from stem cells,” remarked Professor Melissa Little, Theme Director of Cell Biology at Murdoch Children's Research Institute. “By using Organovo’s bioprinter, we can create a stem-cell based therapeutic tissue that may serve as an important step in treating kidney disease. We are grateful to Organovo, Stem Cells Australia and CSL Limited for their ongoing support of our work in regenerative medicine.”

“The collaboration between Organovo and Professor Little is an outstanding example of the translational partnerships fostered by the Stem Cells Australia MRFF accelerated research program,” stated Professor Christine Wells, deputy program lead, Stem Cells Australia. “The goals of the program are to link experts in bioengineering, stem cell biology and clinical research to address therapeutic gaps in areas of critical unmet need.”

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo is a biotech platform company that has developed a leadership position with its revolutionary ability to 3D bioprint tissues with human functionality. The Company is pursuing IND-track programs to develop its NovoTissues® to address a number of serious unmet medical needs, initially focusing on liver disease. Organovo’s program for Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency received orphan drug designation from the FDA in 2017. The Company is also providing access to its ExVive™ in vitro tissue platform to facilitate high value drug discovery and development collaborations. Organovo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsara Sciences, provides the Company and its clients with high quality human liver cells for research applications. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com .

About Murdoch Children's Research Institute

Murdoch Children's undertakes research into infant, child and adolescent health. As the largest child health research institute in Australia, our 1500 researchers are working hard to translate the knowledge we create from our research into effective prevention, early intervention and treatments for children. We strive for a healthier community, fewer sick kids visiting hospitals, and the best possible care for children who unfortunately become ill. The Murdoch Children's has a proud history of scientific discovery since its inception in 1986, and is currently based at The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. For more information please visit: www.mcri.edu.au .

About Stem Cells Australia

Stem Cells Australia was established in 2011 with the support of the Australian Government, through the Australian Research Council’s Special Research Initiatives scheme. The MRFF accelerated research program, funded by the Department of Health, aims to harness the potential of stem cells for diagnostic, therapeutic and biotechnological purposes. Stem Cells Australia links over 300 experts in bioengineering, nanotechnology, stem cell biology, advanced molecular analysis and clinical research across Australian universities and research institutes.



