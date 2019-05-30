Image Protect Progresses on Advantageous Industry Niche by Monetization Through Copyright Infringement Conversion to Licensed Use and In-Image Ad Revenues Generation

Development of Unique Additional Revenue Generating Strategy, Through the fotofy Platform, Positions Image Protect to Capture Exclusive New Lucrative Market Segment

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL ) ( imageprotect.com ) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, has development now underway to equip the Fotofy Platform to convert infringement violators to licensed monetary contributors through its comprehensive platform, “The Market Place”, set to Launch August 1st.



When launched, “the Market Place” will be the only resource of its kind that allows license free photo sharing with an integrated In-Image Advertising component empowering Rightsholders to monetize their Images.

The Company’s latest development in the enhancement of its platform, is the capability to reverse an infringement from a legal pursuit, to a compensation opportunity; a mutually beneficial prospect where the infringement offender becomes a contributor, while obtaining a licensing free right to use. Rightsholders also boost profits, capturing the Ad revenue split offered by the Company.

“This is a true win-win proposition for participants on both ends of the equation. Moreover, it and distinctly separates the Company’s approach from that of its competitor’s industry wide. Having confirmed over 1 million “Sightings” of Infringement violations, we calculate that this model has the potential to ultimately translate into hundreds of thousands of cases getting converted over to the Fotofy model,” stated Image Protect Co-CEO, Matt Goldman.

He concluded, “Infringement offenders have been part of the Internet landscape since its inception and chasing them for a settlement has become a daunting task. This new approach of granting them a licensing free right to use, while we install In-Image Ad campaigns, will launch us into the 50B digital Ad market while bringing the counterparts between copyright ownership and infringement into alignment for mutually advantageous rewards.”

CEO of the Company, Matt Goldman was recently featured in a Stock Day interview , where he spoke about how the Image Protect business got started and grew into the world’s largest digital image monetization platform, and is now moving into the digital advertising business. He elaborates on how the Company’s revolutionary technology can create an impact and greatly thrive in the advertising sector. To hear the interview in its entirety: Click Here .

About Image Protect: Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

