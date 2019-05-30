Future Farm Provides Update on Florida Operations

/EIN News/ -- White Sand Nursery Prepares for Fall Season While Completing Sales for the Spring



Vancouver, BC, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that operations are in full swing at White Sand Nursery in Apopka, Florida.

Shipments of three truckloads per week of spring accent plants began in March to one of White Sand’s largest customers. As of the first week in June, a total of approximately 850,000 3.5” plants will have been shipped. The revenue from these shipments will be approximately US$500,000 against expenses of about US$75,000.

In addition to the spring sales, pre-booked orders for approximately 845,000 plants from customers across the United States are being prepared for the fall season. These plants will be placed into containers around a poinsettia for the Christmas holiday season.

“I am pleased with the achievements that management has made at White Sands,” comments William Gildea, CEO of Future Farm. “It is exciting to see truckloads of our high-quality products going out the door looking healthier than ever before.”

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a diversified Canadian company focused on the emerging cannabis market with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. Future Farm is operating or developing cultivation, processing, retail and technology/breeding innovation businesses in both the marijuana and hemp-for-wellness segments of the cannabis market. The Company also has significant experience in sustainably growing organic produce indoors and is developing opportunities in that market. The deep operational, financial and regulatory expertise of Future Farm’s outstanding management team put it in a strong position to grow its existing businesses and through acquisitions and joint ventures.

