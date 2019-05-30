Sigma Labs to Present at the LD Micro 9th Annual Invitational on June 4, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) (“Sigma Labs” or the “Company”), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, today announced that John Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs, will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:40 AM Pacific Time. The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Rice will provide an overview of the Company’s business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors may request a meeting time by contacting David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

DGI Comm

212-825-3210

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Senior Managing Partner

CORE IR

561-479-8566

brets@coreir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.