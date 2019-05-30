Montreal’s First Esports Entertainment Complex will Feature 6 Racing Simulators Powered by D-BOX Motion Systems

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in motion simulation technology, is proud to be a part of Esports Central, the very first esports entertainment complex in the heart of downtown Montreal.

/EIN News/ -- This exciting new hub for gamers officially opens on June 1st, 2019 and will feature a specific zone dedicated to simulation racing competition which will include 6 high end racing VRX simulators. Each of the simulators will be powered by D-BOX motion technology to deliver a hyper-realistic, totally immersive racing experience that is as close to the real thing as you can get.

“As a Montreal company, we are extremely proud to play a role in the city’s first esports complex,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Our motion technology meticulously recreates all the sensations of driving in a race car on a real track so we’re very excited to make this unparalleled experience available to Montreal’s gaming community.”

“Interest in gaming and the esports industry has been rapidly growing over the years, particularly in Montreal, so it was very important for us that everything we offered in this complex was top notch,” states Delilah Kanou, President of Esports Central. “Because of their track record in race simulation, and the level of realism they can bring to the experience, utilizing D-BOX in our race simulators was imperative for us and we’re very happy to bring this attraction to the city’s die-hard gamers.”

In addition to the D-BOX sim racing experience, the 14,000 square foot facility also offers a selection of 94 top of the line PCs, 25 consoles, and 2 Virtuix Omni VR stations. To complete the experience, there’s a restaurant/bar with cocktail pong tables, TVs that stream the latest sports and gaming events, a retail store and custom build shop.

ESports Central is located at 1231 Saint-Catherine St West. For more information click here: https://esportscentral.ca/

