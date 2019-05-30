Evelo Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO) (“Evelo”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with striking therapeutic effects throughout the body, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at two investor conferences in June:



Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with striking therapeutic effects throughout the body. These cells in the small intestine play a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. They have systemic dose-dependent effects, modulating multiple clinically validated pathways. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic disease and cancer.

Evelo currently has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer, for which ten clinical readouts are expected during 2019 and 2020. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com .

Contact

Evelo Biosciences

Stefan Riley

617-577-0300

stefan@evelobio.com



