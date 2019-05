Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

