Fibrocell to Present at BIO International Convention 2019

EXTON, Pa., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCSC), a gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases, today announced that John Maslowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BIO International Convention 2019 on Tuesday, June 4 at 1:00 pm EDT in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Maslowski will discuss FCX-007, the Company’s gene therapy candidate for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a devastating genetic skin disease with a high mortality rate.



About Fibrocell

Fibrocell is a cell and gene therapy company focused on improving the lives of people with rare diseases of the skin and connective tissue. The Company is utilizing its proprietary autologous fibroblast technology to develop personalized biologics that target the underlying cause of disease. Fibrocell’s pipeline of localized gene therapy candidates include FCX-007 for the treatment of RDEB, a life-threatening genetic disorder diagnosed in infancy with no cure or treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fibrocell is also developing FCX-013 for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. For more information, visit www.fibrocell.com or follow us on Twitter at @Fibrocell .

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Karen Casey

484.713.6133

kcasey@fibrocell.com

