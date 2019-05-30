CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:40 a.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. The conference will be held on June 4-5, 2019. CEO Rob Davidson will be presenting and meeting with investors.



/EIN News/ -- “This is a period of fast-paced growth for our company with the addition of key hires to our leadership team and the acquisition of new patents and IP,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “As we continue to pioneer the pharmaceutical industry and change the drug delivery landscape, it’s critical to give investors an inside look into our developments and what they can expect to see from us before the end of the year.”

Davidson will provide an overview of the company as well as highlight Q1 and Q2 accomplishments such as a growing workforce, new key partnerships, recent acquisitions and plans for the latter half of the year, especially for the continuing efforts in endocannabinoid research. He will also discuss the expanding product pipeline that leverages CURE Pharmaceutical’s patented CUREFilm™ technology, one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today.

The conference will feature 250 companies and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. View CURE Pharmaceutical’s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CURR .

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company's mission is to improve people's lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).



In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

