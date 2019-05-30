Telefónica Spain boosts network performance with visibility and automation from Nokia Deepfield analytics

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Visibility enables Telefónica Spain to troubleshoot its Fusión network in real time and ensure optimal customer experience

Nokia Deepfield insights allow network engineers to quickly adapt to changes in application demand and fluctuating traffic patterns

Automating cloud and network analytics will significantly improve service assurance and performance for internet video and pay TV subscribers

30th May 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced Telefónica Spain will use the Deepfield Cloud Intelligence analytics solution to improve user experience and troubleshoot content delivery in real time. Nokia Deepfield will equip Telefónica Spain with previously unattainable visibility into application and service traffic on its network. This provides vital, data-driven insight and analytics into the capacity being used and enables automated actions to significantly improve service assurance and performance.

Online video consumption continues to surge worldwide, with customers expecting the highest quality of experience for gaming and video streaming services. In Spain, specifically, regulator CNMC reported three out of ten households consume online content as of 2018, with approximately 5.9 million online video subscribers in the country. In addition, although cloud applications and services make up more than 60% of global network traffic today, according to Deepfield's analytics, providers have had very limited insight into application traffic running on their networks or the impact network performance has on end-user applications and subscriber experience to-date.

Telefónica is responding to these challenges with an ambitious automation strategy, relying on Nokia Deepfield software for its automated cloud and network analytics for real-time, actionable insights on network performance and quality of experience. Nokia Deepfield provides Telefónica with an unrivaled view of each network path and the aggregated traffic running to and through it with Nokia's unique Cloud Genome® technology, which tracks more than 50,000 popular cloud applications and over-the-top services.

The insights provided by Nokia Deepfield allow network engineers to quickly adapt to changes in application demand and fluctuating traffic patterns by supporting advanced IP network engineering and assurance use cases with automation.

Javier Gutiérrez, Director of Strategy and Network and IT Development at Telefónica Spain, said: "Telefónica is transforming its IP network (Fusión network as it has been named), to introduce automation capabilities. A detailed knowledge of network and service performance, in real-time, is required to truly achieve the benefits of automation. The Nokia Deepfield solution gives us the necessary network visibility and actionable analytics that will allow us to automate our operations and continue to improve our network and service capabilities."

Kevin Macaluso, General Manager of Nokia Deepfield, said: "By correlating the Deepfield Cloud Genome® "map of the internet" with telemetry network data, Nokia provides operators with visibility into video services and cloud applications performance throughout their network, all in software - without the need for expensive probes, taps and monitors in the network itself. This allows Nokia customers to insightfully drive automation for greater network efficiency to help assure quality and enhance security."

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 15 countries and over 352 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

