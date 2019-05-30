Hopebridge Expands Across Atlanta with Five Additional Pediatric Autism Therapy Centers

Diagnostic and ABA Therapy Services Launch Summer 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Ga., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, Ga. —Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers will open five additional Atlanta locations this summer to meet the area’s growing need for pediatric autism services. Hundreds more children in and around Fayetteville, Douglasville, Camp Creek, Cumming and Brookhaven will now have access to Hopebridge’s life-changing care, including diagnostic evaluations for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy).



The pediatric, center-based therapy network expects to serve approximately 250 patients across a half-dozen counties within the new centers. The expansion adds to Hopebridge’s already-growing reach in Georgia with 11 centers now enrolling patients, with plans to have 12 centers statewide by the end of the year.



“We’ve heard from Georgia families who notice the signs of autism and seek help, but are not able to access services due to long wait periods or a lack of local resources,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “Our team is working hard to reduce barriers for Atlanta’s autism community, from decreasing wait times and guiding parents through insurance coverage, to providing therapy that lessens the need for special supports later in life.”



The new state-of-the-art centers serving the Atlanta-area autism community are located at:



The five centers will create more than 250 new jobs in Atlanta to ensure every child receives one-on-one, intensive and individualized therapy. The multidisciplinary team will consist of Board Certified Behavioral Analysists (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals.



“Our goal is to serve these children earlier in life when intervention is proven to be most effective in impacting key developmental milestones and long-term independence,” said Hopebridge Director of ABA Melissa Chevalier. “We’ve already connected with some incredible kids in our original Atlanta centers and we look forward to providing hope for even more families.”



Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic assessments and ABA evaluations at these locations and will launch full-time and part-time ABA therapy programs in June and July 2019.



In addition to diagnostics and ABA, Hopebridge plans to add occupational, speech and feeding therapy to its innovative, interdisciplinary program. By housing multiple services in one place, the in-center model is better equipped for success in patients’ communication, social behaviors and adaptive living skills than alternative therapy options. Hopebridge’s other personalized services include parent training and insurance support in order to help families navigate every step of the autism journey.



Each center houses a wide range of settings and equipment, enabling therapists to develop customized programs that include natural environment training, social interaction and school preparation. Semi-private therapy rooms, mock classrooms, gross motor “gyms” and fully functioning kitchens and bathrooms are found in each of the facilities.



To schedule a diagnostic appointment or a private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit at hopebridge.com/contact.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.



About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.



More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in four states; Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2019.

