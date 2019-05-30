Emerging Forms of Gaming to be Focus of NexGen Gaming Forum During the East Coast Gaming Congress, June 12-13 in Atlantic City

/EIN News/ --

The future of gaming will take center stage during the first day of the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC), June 12 -13 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.



The NexGen Gaming Forum, which kicks off the two-day conference, will evaluate emerging aspects of gaming, including esports, igaming, and payment technologies. Speakers sharing their expertise in the Forum include:

East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Forum June 12-13, 2019









Russell M. Aleksey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OkLetsPlay

Max Bichsel, Director, Kambi

Brad Cummings, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EquiLottery

Neil Erlick, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Paysafe

Josh Faber, Director, Spectrum eSports Advisors

Ari Fox, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gameacon

Antoine Grimond, Chief Operating Officer, GameBlr Esports

Melanie Gross, Vice President – Online Gaming, Caesars Entertainment

Alex Igelman, Spectrum Esports Advisors and Chairman, Millennial Esports

Josh Marcus, Managing Partner, and Co-founder, MKM Esports

Joe Pappano, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Gaming, Worldpay

Rodney Rickenback Jr., Manager of Cyber Security & Analytics, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

Omer Sattar, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Sightline Payments

Seth Young, Chief Innovation Officer, PointsBet

ECGC early-bird registration rates are available through May 31 at www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com.

ECGC is the second-longest-running gaming industry conference and annually attracts hundreds of gaming operators, regulators, equipment manufacturers, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals. The outstanding ECGC program this year also includes:

Three prominent keynote speakers: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy; Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment; and Bill Miller, CEO of the American Gaming Association

Day 1 NexGen Gaming Forum

Day 1 cocktail party at The Pool at Harrah’s

The Day 2 Leadership ThinkTank, where six prominent CEOs share their insights and visions

Three Day 2 conference tracks: Sports and Gaming, Gaming Ops , and Gaming Market Analysis

, and Outstanding networking opportunities

ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com

