Emerging Forms of Gaming to be Focus of NexGen Gaming Forum During the East Coast Gaming Congress, June 12-13 in Atlantic City
The future of gaming will take center stage during the first day of the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC), June 12 -13 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.
The NexGen Gaming Forum, which kicks off the two-day conference, will evaluate emerging aspects of gaming, including esports, igaming, and payment technologies. Speakers sharing their expertise in the Forum include:
- Russell M. Aleksey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OkLetsPlay
- Max Bichsel, Director, Kambi
- Brad Cummings, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EquiLottery
- Neil Erlick, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Paysafe
- Josh Faber, Director, Spectrum eSports Advisors
- Ari Fox, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gameacon
- Antoine Grimond, Chief Operating Officer, GameBlr Esports
- Melanie Gross, Vice President – Online Gaming, Caesars Entertainment
- Alex Igelman, Spectrum Esports Advisors and Chairman, Millennial Esports
- Josh Marcus, Managing Partner, and Co-founder, MKM Esports
- Joe Pappano, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Gaming, Worldpay
- Rodney Rickenback Jr., Manager of Cyber Security & Analytics, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement
- Omer Sattar, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Sightline Payments
- Seth Young, Chief Innovation Officer, PointsBet
ECGC early-bird registration rates are available through May 31 at www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com.
ECGC is the second-longest-running gaming industry conference and annually attracts hundreds of gaming operators, regulators, equipment manufacturers, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals. The outstanding ECGC program this year also includes:
- Three prominent keynote speakers: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy; Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment; and Bill Miller, CEO of the American Gaming Association
- Day 1 NexGen Gaming Forum
- Day 1 cocktail party at The Pool at Harrah’s
- The Day 2 Leadership ThinkTank, where six prominent CEOs share their insights and visions
- Three Day 2 conference tracks: Sports and Gaming, Gaming Ops, and Gaming Market Analysis
- Outstanding networking opportunities
ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.
