OwnBackup Closes $23.25 Million Investment to Continue Global Expansion of Its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup and Recovery Platform

LONDON, FORT LEE, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup , a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery vendor, today announced the close of a $23.25 million Series C round of financing co-led by Insight Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures . Existing investors Innovation Endeavors , Oryzn Capital and Salesforce Ventures also participated in the round. The company also announced the aggressive expansion of its international leadership team and general availability of OwnBackup Archiver , which empowers businesses to efficiently meet internal and external compliance policies for SaaS data.



/EIN News/ -- “Thanks to the unwavering support of our committed investment partners, we will be able to continue to scale to meet escalating market demand for our solutions as companies realize the need to claim ownership of cloud data security concerns and proactively ensure their data is protected and accessible at all times,” noted OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann. “As we set the bar for cloud data protection, our focus continues to be growing the team and leading the pack in cloud data protection innovation.”

OwnBackup helps more than 1,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data—securing trillions of SaaS and PaaS records to prevent data corruption/data loss, ensure business continuity, minimize operational disruptions and meet compliance mandates. Achieving 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its award-winning cloud data protection platform, OwnBackup will use the investment to build on its tremendous momentum in the Salesforce ecosystem. With plans to deepen its partner network and double both its engineering and European teams, OwnBackup will increase its presence around the globe and expand its product offerings to support a wide range of cloud data needs.

“OwnBackup has demonstrated value for Salesforce customers and partners,” noted Mike Wolff, SVP Global ISV Partners, Salesforce. “OwnBackup data protection solutions are a welcome addition to Salesforce AppExchange, and we are thrilled by the company’s steadfast commitment to the Salesforce community.”

In addition to the funding, OwnBackup announced the general availability of OwnBackup Archiver, its highly anticipated product that addresses regulatory compliance needs while optimizing the performance of users’ SaaS platforms. The robust archiving tool automatically archives data and attachments that are no longer needed in production – while maintaining their integrity, data access and security to comply with a wide range of regulations and policies.

To drive growth across Europe, OwnBackup also appointed seasoned technology sales leader Gareth Morris as VP of Sales for EMEA. Bringing almost two decades of enterprise software sales and leadership to his new role, Morris will focus on expanding the company’s European footprint. Based in OwnBackup’s London office, he will grow and manage the EMEA sales team.

Before joining OwnBackup, Morris held various roles in which he grew and led high-performance sales teams across Europe. He previously served as the VP and GM of EMEA for Model N, regional vice president for Salesforce in the UK, and technology sales manager for Oracle. He currently also serves as a Board Advisor for TheSearchBase.

Deepening its expert bench, Nikitas Koutoupes of Insight Venture Partners, Harpinder Singh of Innovation Endeavors, and Bob DeSantis, president and COO of Conga, joined the OwnBackup Board to help the company navigate market opportunities.

“OwnBackup’s visionary leadership team and pioneering products have driven extraordinary growth over the last few years. As the call for data protection in cloud environments intensifies, OwnBackup will continue to lead the market,” added Koutoupes. “With OwnBackup, organizations can confidently embrace the cloud and trust that their critical data is safe and secure. OwnBackup users rely on its products to manage the disaster recovery process and ensure they have immediate access to the comprehensive backups they need to quickly restore their data and prove compliance.”

For complete details on the latest OwnBackup products here or read its five-star reviews on Salesforce AppExchange.

OwnBackup, a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-ranked backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” in Business Continuity and IT Disaster Recovery. Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, with R&D, support and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

For more information, visit http://www.ownbackup.com .

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company’s corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world’s largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce’s innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

