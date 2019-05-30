LiteLink Technologies Signs MOU with InstaPay to Offer Freight Factoring to 1SHIFT Logistics Customers

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF), a leader in logistics, artificial intelligence and digital payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with InstaPay Flexible LLC (“InstaPay”) to offer freight factoring to 1SHIFT customers.

The deal will see InstaPay offer factoring services to 1SHIFT Logistics customers in order to ensure shipments managed through the platform are promptly settled.

1SHIFT will automatically forward qualified loads with proof of delivery to InstaPay, who will, in turn, advance payment to the carrier the same-day and distribute a carrier defined percentage to the truck driver.

“We are very excited to have the ability to offer advanced same-day payments to our 1SHIFT customers and alleviate one of the major issues plaguing the trucking industry,” said CEO of LiteLink, Ashik Karim. “The addition of freight factoring into 1SHIFT logistics ecosystem makes the platform a true end-to-end management solution that will completely change how the transportation and logistics industry does business."

1SHIFT powered by uBUCK is an end-to-end logistics management solution that enables real-time transparency and tracking as well as peer feedback and regulation.

InstaPay is a leading digital factoring service with a 3% or less flat factoring fee. The company helps carriers receive payments from clients within 24 hours. With an online portal and dedicated customer support, the factoring process with InstaPay is hassle-free. No contract lock-up means that carriers have options - there is no monthly minimum threshold, allowing carriers to decide if they factor an individual load or not.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet that supports traditional fiat and digital currencies. Consumers are able to make online and offline purchases using the uBUCK debit card and send funds worldwide for free.

For further information, contact Bronson Peever at 833-205-6945 ext. 3742 or investor@litelinktech.com .

About InstaPay Flexible LLC

InstaPay is a tech-focused factoring company based in Austin, Texas, which offers financial solutions for American carriers and freight brokers. Their mission is to help businesses access working capital quickly and hassle-free so they can achieve their goals. InstaPay takes pride in both their innovate technology applications and the high degree of customer satisfaction they deliver.

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



