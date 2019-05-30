Sportsnet Deepens Fan Engagement with Launch of Multiplatform Original Content Studio

– New content initiative amplifies fan interaction on the platform of their choice –



/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its leadership in sports media innovation, Sportsnet today launches its multiplatform original content studio. The new studio is a unique space for Sportsnet personalities to produce digital and social content that complements traditional TV, radio, and online content and enriches the fan experience.

“Beyond the unique experience of live sports, fans want to interact with each other and expand their experience,” said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. “This new studio and the content it generates will be the catalyst to engage audiences on their own terms when, where, and on the device of their choosing.”

The content consists of dynamic video segments that are customized to the appropriate social and digital platforms, such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Sportsnet.ca. Fans can interact with this content through voting, commenting, and sharing, ultimately enhancing and deepening their experience.

“The idea behind this new content initiative is to further the conversation on trending social topics and the news that is at the forefront of sports fans’ minds. We’re offering our fans a place to interact with each other and our personalities, share their opinions, and even submit their own content,” said Jon Coleman, GM of News & Digital Content, Sportsnet.

Examples of original content produced from Sportsnet’s multiplatform studio include:

Instant Analysis – delivers coverage of big news stories and press conferences as they break in real-time across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Sportsnet.ca

– delivers coverage of big news stories and press conferences as they break in real-time across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Sportsnet.ca The Rundown – encapsulates the best of ‘the week that was’ in sports news, social media, and pop culture, posted on IGTV every Friday

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down – quick snippets of video content via Instagram Stories where fans can vote thumbs up or down

The Great Debate – Sportsnet’s opinionated personalities weigh in with their quick-hit takes on the latest sports controversies

– Sportsnet’s opinionated personalities weigh in with their quick-hit takes on the latest sports controversies SN Super Stat – delivers the gems from @SNStats in a quick, informative, and highly visual segment

We Need To Talk – two experts discuss trending topics with the audience on Facebook, YouTube and Sportsnet.ca

Grinds My Gears – Our hosts sound off on topical issues in an audience-facing ‘rant’ that also encourages the audience to share their opinions in the comments

One Burning Question – Sportsnet asks fans on Instagram to provide their answers to whatever sports question is top-of-mind that day

– Sportsnet asks fans on Instagram to provide their answers to whatever sports question is top-of-mind that day Behind the Big Read – adds a video element to the popular long-format column on Sportsnet.ca as prominent writers dive deeper into the stories that matter most

– adds a video element to the popular long-format column on Sportsnet.ca as prominent writers dive deeper into the stories that matter most Live AMAs – Sportsnet experts invite the audience to “Ask Me Anything” on Instagram Live, fielding questions on topical and trending topics

Video Podcasts – video versions of popular podcasts, such as 31 Thoughts and Free Association

The studio content features an all-star roster of relatable Sportsnet personalities, including Faizal Khamisa , Danielle Michaud , Donnovan Bennett , and Steve Dangle . The set is a comfortable and inviting mix of rich wood panelling, hanging jerseys, and iconic sports photographs, like a locker room lounge where fans can escape to put up their feet and talk sports. The design is as dynamic and flexible as the interactive conversations it inspires, featuring movable and customizable shelving and monitors to display memorabilia, sizzle reels, logos, and product placements. It is a sponsor-friendly space, allowing clients to seamlessly integrate brand messaging without distracting from the quality sports content fans trust.

“The new studio gives us the ability to provide our clients with a unique experience by immersing them in short-form content in a relevant way and giving them the authenticity they seek. The studio is cutting edge and allows us the flexibility to adapt to our clients’ needs while deeply engaging with fans,” said Anthony Attard, VP of Sales, Sportsnet.

About Sportsnet

Sportsnet is Canada’s #1 sports media brand. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet’s multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multichannel rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Blue Jays, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, WWE, IndyCar, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

