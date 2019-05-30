CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $151 million, an increase of 5.2% from revenues of $144 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $0.63, an increase of 32% from earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter of the prior year.



Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 were $596 million, up 6.7% from $558 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 were $2.46, an increase of 31% from earnings per share of $1.87 for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Revenues for the quarter were driven by the Company’s Patient Management TPA business. As the momentum in these services continues, the Company’s commitment to deliver improved outcomes begins with timely implementation of new programs. Historically, transitioning large programs to a new TPA vendor has been an area of concern for Risk Managers and key decision makers. To facilitate and improve the onboarding of large programs, the Company has invested in the development of new processes and technologies to reduce the time it takes to transition new clients while improving the accuracy of the data. During the quarter, the Company made substantial progress in this area with the delivery of an automated onboarding program. The Company’s solution is a cloud-based application which automatically codifies, maps and validates thousands of historical and industry data sets for incorporation into the Company’s system, further increasing the accuracy of the implementation process.

The Company continued development on its claims management platform, the EdgeSM. During the quarter, the Company successfully integrated the Executive Summary Dashboards in the EdgeSM for all claims management and carrier customers. The dashboards provide dynamic and interactive high-level overviews of a client’s entire program, including identification of trends and safety concerns as well as a benchmark view to compare book of business and industry-specific results. Complete program visibility and real-time updates from the dashboard allow customers to proactively manage their program.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s results of operations, including product investment strategies, business intelligence, analytics and customer onboarding within claims management services. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.





CorVel Corporation

Quarterly and Fiscal Results – Income Statement

Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018

Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Revenues $ 151,084,000 $ 143,573,000 Cost of revenues 118,472,000 116,424,000 Gross profit 32,612,000 27,149,000 General and administrative 16,462,000 15,554,000 Income from operations 16,150,000 11,595,000 Income tax provision 4,312,000 2,637,000 Net income 11,838,000 8,958,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.47 Weighted Shares Basic 18,622,000 18,881,000 Diluted 18,855,000 19,081,000





Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Revenues $ 595,740,000 $ 558,350,000 Cost of revenues 470,931,000 451,097,000 Gross profit 124,809,000 107,253,000 General and administrative 63,296,000 59,350,000 Income from operations 61,513,000 47,903,000 Income tax provision 14,810,000 12,208,000 Net income 46,703,000 35,695,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.48 $ 1.90 Diluted $ 2.46 $ 1.87 Weighted Shares Basic 18,794,000 18,825,000 Diluted 19,008,000 19,042,000





CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet

March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Cash $ 91,713,000 $ 55,771,000 Customer deposits 45,268,000 35,496,000 Accounts receivable, net 71,336,000 64,940,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 7,176,000 7,110,000 Property, net 61,980,000 69,356,000 Goodwill and other assets 40,545,000 41,331,000 Total $ 318,018,000 $ 274,004,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 11,478,000 $ 13,453,000 Accrued liabilities 105,441,000 84,536,000 Deferred tax liability 6,294,000 4,839,000 Paid-in capital 155,801,000 143,708,000 Treasury stock (466,156,000 ) (430,989,000 ) Retained earnings 505,160,000 458,457,000 Total $ 318,018,000 $ 274,004,000





Contact: Melissa Storan Phone: 949-851-1473 http://www.corvel.com



