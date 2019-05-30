Brick Brewing Reports F2020 First Quarter EBITDA of $1.65M

First Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue increased 16% to $12.3 million from $10.6 million (excluding $3.6M one-time adjustments) in the prior year.





Selling, Marketing and Administration (SM&A) expenses were $2.07 million consistent with $2.12 million in the prior year.





EBITDA* increased 47% to $1.65 million, compared to $1.13 million prior year, excluding one-time adjustments.





The Board of Directors re-affirmed the quarterly dividend, $0.025/share, payable July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2019. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

KITCHENER, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brick Brewing Co. Limited (“Brick” or the “Company”) (TSX: BRB), Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewery, today released financial results for the first quarter which ended April 28, 2019. Brick reported EBITDA of $1.65 million on net revenue of $12.3 million. The adoption of IFRS 16 (leases) enhanced EBITDA by $0.2 million in the first quarter.

George Croft, Brick President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Our EBITDA results in the first quarter were strong, delivering both volume and top line growth. I am pleased with the premiumization of our portfolio and the continued success of our co-pack business. Our Waterloo family grew 11%, LandShark® and Margaritaville® brands grew 55%, and co-pack business grew 14% versus prior year. The overall beer category experienced softness driven by an unseasonably cold and wet spring which drove the Ontario industry volume lower by 2.2%. Our Laker family was most impacted by both the industry volume softness and very aggressive pricing on National mainstream brands, declining 10% vs prior year. We have adjusted our Laker business plans to address this trend and early indications are showing positive results with +1% volume growth in the last four weeks.”

“January 2019 saw us break ground on the 65,000 square foot expansion of our facilities. The project is progressing well – both on time and on budget,” commented Russell Tabata, Brick’s Chief Operating Officer. “We expect our warehouse expansion, small batch brewhouse and taproom projects to be completed in September 2019 becoming a cornerstone of our future success.”

Croft added, “Our first quarter results signal a positive start to F2020. We are now entering our peak summer selling period and we are working hard to maintain our momentum. With the relaunch of our Laker can-in-case offer, our LandShark® promotions, and our Waterloo craft pricing strategy, we are positioned well for success. All of these contribute to our confidence in our ability to deliver value and growth to our shareholders in F2020 and for the long term.”

Brick’s board of directors has also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025/share. The dividend is payable July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments (EBITDA)* Quarter ended (in thousands of dollars) April 28, 2019 1 April 29, 2018 2 Net loss $ (107 ) $ (1,851 ) Add (deduct): Income tax recovery - (737 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,434 1,010 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (13 ) 251 Share-based payments 76 83 Finance costs 264 77 Subtotal 1,761 684 EBITDA * 1,654 (1,167 )

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 effective February 1, 2019, EBITDA* increased by approximately $0.2 million, depreciation and amortization increased by $0.2 million, and finance costs increased by $0.1 million.



As a result of a one-time adjustment during the quarter ended April 29, 2018 associated with TBS’ change to a consignment basis, net income decreased by $1.6 million and EBITDA* decreased by $2.2 million.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarter ended April 28, 2019 April 29, 2018 Revenue $ 12,342,879 $ 7,011,987 Cost of sales 9,735,693 6,911,118 Gross profit 2,607,186 100,869 Selling, marketing and administration expenses 2,073,214 2,117,937 Other expenses 390,188 242,587 Finance costs 263,793 76,587 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (13,080 ) 251,405 Loss before tax (106,929 ) (2,587,647 ) Income tax recovery - (736,500 ) Net loss and comprehensive

loss for the quarter $ (106,929 ) $ (1,851,147 ) Basic loss per share $ - $ (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share $ - $ (0.05 )

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION April 28, 2019 January 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Accounts receivable $ 6,691,666 $ 4,851,774 Inventories 9,014,750 10,316,767 Prepaid expenses 1,069,579 562,756 16,775,995 15,731,297 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 27,730,062 24,645,925 Right-of-use assets 17,300,177 4,747,572 Intangible assets 15,318,842 15,253,736 Construction deposits 79,457 1,386,464 60,428,538 46,033,697 TOTAL ASSETS $ 77,204,533 $ 61,764,994 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 945,897 $ 1,887,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,934,921 7,303,233 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,216,170 799,736 Current portion of long-term debt 1,874,098 1,859,922 15,971,086 11,850,144 Non-current liabilities Provisions 560,211 553,535 Lease liabilities 14,286,313 2,212,157 Long-term debt 7,974,713 8,420,927 Deferred income tax liability 1,671,576 1,671,576 24,492,813 12,858,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,463,899 24,708,339 Equity Share capital 39,760,815 40,001,097 Share-based payments reserves 1,356,340 1,325,150 Deficit (4,376,521 ) (4,269,592 ) TOTAL EQUITY 36,740,634 37,056,655 COMMITMENTS TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 77,204,533 $ 61,764,994





STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Quarter ended April 28, 2019 April 29, 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (106,929 ) $ (1,851,147 ) Adjustments for: Income tax recovery - (736,500 ) Finance costs 263,793 76,587 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles 1,433,815 1,010,085 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (13,080 ) 251,405 Share-based payments 76,524 82,667 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations 3,622,806 3,556,941 Less: Interest paid (290,179 ) (116,429 ) Cash provided by operating activities 4,986,750 2,273,609 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,836,254 ) (1,842,879 ) Construction deposit paid (79,457 ) (1,462,539 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net 13,080 280,000 Purchase of intangible assets (113,841 ) (4,479 ) Cash used in investing activities (3,016,472 ) (3,029,897 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness (941,357 ) 1,298,438 Repayment of long-term debt (434,795 ) (333,879 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (308,510 ) (189,761 ) Issuance of shares, net of fees 1,480 - Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees (289,676 ) - Stock option costs - (18,510 ) Proceeds from stock option exercise 2,580 - Cash generated from financing activities (1,970,278 ) 756,288 Net increase/(decrease) in cash - - Cash, beginning of year - - Cash, end of year $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of assets under lease $ 1,450,509 $ -

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, and share based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company’s lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company’s operating performance.

Contact Information

For further information:

David J. Birch, Chief Financial Officer

(519) 742-2732 Ext. 106

E-mail: info@brickbeer.com



