Governmental adjustments aimed at consolidating economic policies

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 30 - The alteration of the structure and functioning of ministerial departments is aimed at consolidating the macroeconomic policies being implemented, said last Wednesday in Luanda the minister of State and Head of the Civil Affairs Office of the President of the Republic, Frederico Cardoso. ,

The government official was speaking to the press on the fringes of the Cabinet Council Meeting in which was taken the measure to extinguish the post of State Minister for Economic and Social Development, creating, in its stead, the positions of State Minister for Economic Co-ordination and State Minister for Social Affairs.

Frederico Cardoso explained that the measure enables the government to monitor conveniently the implementation of rehabilitation programmes in the productive sector, with a view to achieving efficacy in the process of decreasing importations and consolidating the agreements with international financial organisations.

He added that in an environment of financial crisis and difficulties in jobs creation, it is necessary that the state continue to fulfil its role of mitigating such difficulties.

This new measure, he explained, is intended to boost the creation of jobs and also bring about a more efficient execution of the poverty fight programme.

