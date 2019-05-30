“Aseptic packaging market is valued at $47.4bn in 2019,” says new Visiongain report

Visiongain has launched a new packaging report Aseptic Packaging Market Report 2019-2029: Forecasts by Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches, Vials & Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes, Other), by Materials (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paperboard) and by Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Others) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis.



The global aseptic packaging market is calculated to be worth $47.37bn in 2019. This is primarily attributed to major end uses of aseptic packaging in an emerging country such as China for dairy product producers and beverage companies owing to an increase in the demand for packed milk and carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages. Therefore, such companies are concentrating on embracing high-quality aseptic packaging solutions that are environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions. Further, most of the companies from dairy product and beverages industries are investing in Tetra pack solutions to maintain the nutritious value of packed content. In contrast, high installation and implementation cost are major concerns identified in the market that are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market, especially in developing countries during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.

Manufacturers in the aseptic packaging market need to analyse consumer behaviour at a regular interval to gain recent trends happening in the market. Further, it enables manufacturers to introduce innovative aseptic packaging solutions that meet end users’ needs perfectly. This helps manufacturers to gain competitive advantages in the market and increase market presence. Increase in awareness among consumers along with rising environmental concerns across the globe has encouraged key players in the aseptic packaging market to adopt environment-friendly techniques and solutions in their packaging process. For instance, packaging companies are inclined towards utilising recycled materials, operating on green energy and delivery using electric cars. Packaging producers need to be cautious as any disruption in public will harm the manufacturer, including bad public relations resulting in loss of reputation, client loyalty, and financial losses.

The Visiongain report analyst commented “Rising awareness related to the environment, healthy food & beverages, hygiene, and product security and safety among consumers in both developing and developed Asian countries is projected to boost the growth of the aseptic packaging market during the forecast period. Further, the entrance of new players in the market is anticipated to intense competition in the market in the near future.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are offering aseptic packaging solutions and services include Amcor Ltd., AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bemis Co. Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., DS Smith Plc, RPC Group PLC, Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval, and WestRock Company.

