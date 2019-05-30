Global Ceramic Core Market to 2024 by Application, Sourcing type, Materials, & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Core Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic core market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global ceramic core market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and other markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for aero engine turbine blades and ability of ceramic core to fabricate complex geometry of turbine blades.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ceramic core industry, include 3D printing technology and material innovation for increasing heat resistance property.



The report forecasts that silica will remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its performance benefits, such as high strength and heat resistance. Within ceramic core market, aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing usages in engine blade investment casting.



North America is expected to remain the largest as well as highest growing market for ceramic core due to increasing turbine blade manufacturing in this region.



Some of the ceramic core companies profiled in this report include Morgan Advanced Materials, PCC Airfoils, Lanik SRO, Coorstek, and CeramTec are among the major suppliers of ceramic core.



This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global ceramic core market by end use industry (aerospace, industrial gas turbine and others), material (silica, zircon, and other), sourcing type (outsource and in-house), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this ceramic core market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this ceramic core market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this ceramic core market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the ceramic core market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the ceramic core market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this ceramic core market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this ceramic core market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this ceramic core market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Ceramic Core Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Ceramic Core Market by Application

3.3.1: Aerospace

3.3.2: IGT

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Ceramic Core Market by Sourcing

3.4.1: Outsource

3.4.2: In-house



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Ceramic Core Market by Region

4.2: North American Ceramic Core Market

4.3: European Ceramic Core Market

4.4: APAC Ceramic Core Market

4.5: ROW Ceramic Core Market



5. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis for the Global Ceramic Core Material Market from 2012 to 2023

5.1: Global Ceramic Core Material Market by Material Type

5.1.1: Silica

5.1.2: Zircon

5.1.3: Others



6. Competitor Analysis

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.2: Market Share Analysis

6.3: Operational Integration

6.4: Geographical Reach

6.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ceramic Core Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ceramic Core Market by Sourcing Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ceramic Core Market by Materials

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ceramic Core Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Ceramic Core Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Ceramic Core Market

7.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Ceramic Core Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Morgan Advanced Materials

8.2: PCC

8.3: CoorsTek

8.4: Arconic

8.5: CeramTec (Dai Ceramics)

8.6: Avignon Ceramics SAS

8.7: GF Precicast SA

8.8: Noritake



