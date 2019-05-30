Virtual Reality Headset Market Report 2019 - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality Headset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual reality (VR) headset market is expected to reach an estimated $38.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 41.0% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global virtual reality headset market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming & entertainment, real estate, healthcare, retail, and military market. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of virtual reality content in gaming, sports, and entertainment and growing demand for VR headset in health care and retail sectors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the virtual reality headset industry, include the introduction of attractive, sleek, and convenient VR headsets and the development of artificial intelligence incorporated VR headsets.



The report forecasts that the smartphone enabled virtual reality headset will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for smartphones gaming.



Within the global virtual reality headset market, gaming & entertainment will remain the largest application due to the growth of the gaming industry and increasing development of VR specific games by various gaming enterprises.



North America will remain the largest region due to rising demand for VR games, specifically Raw Data & Resident Evil 7 among others, and growing investment by leading technology companies. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing digitalization and development of VR based content for the gaming and entertainment sector.



Some of the virtual reality headset companies profiled in this report include Sony, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Facebook and Google and others.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the virtual reality headset market by headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected),by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSET MARKET: MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1: Introduction

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. MARKET TRENDS AND FORECAST ANALYSIS FROM 2013 TO 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Virtual Reality Headset Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Virtual Reality Headset Market by Headset Type

3.3.1: Standalone

3.3.2: Smartphone Enabled

3.3.3: PC-connected

3.4: Global Virtual Reality Headset Market by Application

3.4.1: Gaming and Entertainment

3.4.2: Real Estate

3.4.3: Health Care

3.4.4: Retail

3.4.5: Military

3.4.6: Education



4. MARKET TRENDS AND FORECAST ANALYSIS BY REGION

4.1: Global Virtual Reality Headset Market by Region

4.2: North American Virtual Reality Headset Market

4.2.1: Market by Headset Type: Standalone, Smartphone-enabled and PC-connected

4.2.2: Market by Application: Military, Education, Gaming and Entertainment, Retail, Real Estate and Health Care

4.3: European Virtual Reality Headset Market

4.4: APAC Virtual Reality Headset Market

4.5: ROW Virtual Reality Headset Market



5. COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND STRATEGIC ANALYSIS

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Virtual Reality Headset Market by Headset Type



6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Virtual Reality Headset Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Virtual Reality Headset Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Virtual Reality Headset Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Virtual Reality Headset Market



7. COMPANY PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS

7.1: HTC Corporation

7.2: Sony Corporation

7.3: Samsung Group

7.4: Facebook, Inc.

7.5: Google

7.6: Microsoft Corporation

7.7: Razer Inc.

7.8: Carl Zeiss AG

7.9: LG Electronics

7.10: Avegant Corporation



