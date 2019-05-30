HP Debuts World’s First Toner Tank

/EIN News/ -- Launches innovative and sustainable HP Neverstop Laser in emerging markets and introduces best-in-class ink tank experience: HP Smart Tank1

World’s first toner tank



Best in-class ink tank experience and print quality





Highlights:

HP Neverstop Laser printer is world’s first toner tank 2

° Original HP quality laser printing for a cost per page competitive with imitation cartridges 3 ; up to 80 percent cost savings on HP toner 4

° Features toner that can be reloaded in 15-seconds – mess and hassle free with the HP Reload kit 2 – allowing entrepreneurs to get back to their businesses quickly

° Print up to 10 times more pages 5 with up to 5,000 pages included in the box 6

° Best in-class ink tank experience and print quality1, 7

° Prints up to 38 percent faster than prior generations8

° An integrated tank design with automatic ink sensor alerts you before ink runs out

BEIJING, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. is continuing to reinvent smart printing with the introduction of two high-capacity printers: HP Neverstop Laser designed for small business owners in emerging markets9 and a reimagined HP Smart Tank for home.

HP Revolutionizes Tank Technology with HP Neverstop

Predictions estimate there will be 43 million small businesses in China by 2020 – and small businesses account for 60 percent of total GDP10. HP Neverstop Laser is an entirely new, rapid-reload laser printer that enables entrepreneurs to no longer waste time on interruptions. With a first-of-its-kind toner supply system that allows users to replace toner in seconds, HP Neverstop Laser ensures small business owners can stay in their business flow – while getting the most value from their printer. Watch how.



“A recent HP global study found that close to 70 percent of Chinese small business owners state their business cannot run without a printer11,” said Anneliese Olson, Global Head and General Manager of HP’s Home Printing Solutions. “By reducing common printing interruptions with breakthrough innovations, mobile applications and digital integration, HP Neverstop Laser gives entrepreneurs a competitive edge to turn their passion into a thriving business.”

Designed with sustainability in mind – HP Neverstop Laser is made with more than 25 percent recycled plastic by weight while the toner reload kit is made of 75 percent recycled plastic by weight12. Key features include:

Up to 5,000 pages without interruptions 6

° Print up to 5,000 pages right out of the box with virtually no interruptions-perfect for high-volume printing

° A revolutionary supply system lets you quickly and easily reload toner levels in 15-seconds 2 without making a mess

° Get original HP quality printing for a cost per page competitive with imitation cartridges 3 , with up to 80 percent cost savings 4 on HP original toner

° Easy mobile scanning and printing with best-in-class mobile print app, HP Smart App13

HP Introduces New HP Smart Tank

Also launching today is the reinvented HP Smart Tank, the best in-class ink tank experience1. Designed for users with busy home and home office print needs, HP Smart Tank features a new era of ink tank technology delivering time-saving tools and outstanding print quality of any ink tank in its class.7

Key HP Smart Tank 500/600 series features include:

Reliable, high-speed printing

° Up to 38 percent faster printing speeds 8 and faster connection with dual band Wi-Fi

° An integrated tank design with automatic ink sensor alerts you before ink runs out

° Eliminate steps in repetitive tasks with custom shortcuts on your phone or printer with HP Smart Tasks

° Easy mobile scanning and printing with HP Smart App

° Now integrates with WeChat in China, allowing users to print straight from WeChat

° Count on dark, sharp text and vibrant graphics for all prints

° Create professional borderless brochures and photos

° Print 6,000 black or 8,000 color pages right out of the box with virtually no interruptions-perfect for high-volume printing

For additional information on HP Neverstop Laser and HP Smart Tank see here .

Availability

HP Neverstop Laser will first launch in China; India and selected countries in SEA, summer 2019; Russia and selected countries in CEMA, July 2019; LAR, August 2019.

The new HP Smart Tank will first launch in June in all emerging market countries in Asia Pacific except India, which will ship in July. Also shipping in July are the APJ developed markets, EMEA emerging markets, and LAR countries.

Further information on country availability, pricing and retail destinations is available by contacting your local HP communications contact.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.





1Best in-class ink tank experience: Best in-class ink tank experience compared to majority of leading non-HP OEM CISS ink tank platforms <$449.99 USD. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ1 2019 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2019Q1 Release. Test results should be similar for same platform with different model numbers using the same OEM ink formula. HP Smart Tank printers are also branded as HP Smart Tank Plus in some regions. Detail in May 2019 hands-on lab report by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab using OEM inks. Areas of experience tested for comparison include install, printed image quality on plain & photo paper, mobile printing & scanning, and feature set. See http://www.keypointintelligence.com/hpsmarttankplus

2HP Neverstop: World’s first toner tank laser printer / HP Neverstop: 15-second, mess-free, self-reload with the HP Reload kit: Constant toner self-reload using imaging-drum-in-place OEM toner supplies compared to majority of worldwide OEM monochrome laser printers <$250 USD and MFPs priced <$350 USD as of Nov 15, 2018. HP internal research & Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab 2018 study commissioned by HP. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ2 2018 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2018Q2 Release. For details, see keypointintelligence.com/HPNeverstop

3Original HP quality laser printing for a cost per page competitive with imitation cartridges: Cost per page of replacement HP 103A Toner Reload Kit in Brazil, India and Russia as of May 22, 2019 based on internal HP research and research by Keypoint Intelligence – InfoTrends compared to average cost per page of local competing new-build cartridges known as clones or imitations for cartridge-based in-class HP monochrome laser printer supplies: imitations of HP 17A and HP 83A sold in Brazil, HP 88A and HP 17A in India, and HP 17A and HP 83A sold in Russia. This CPP does not factor in the price of the 20,000-page yield imaging drum used with HP Neverstop Laser printers. For details see keypointintelligence.com/HPNeverStopCPP and http://www8.hp.com/h20195/v2/GetPDF.aspx/4AA7-5566ENW.pdf

4Save up to 80% on HP toner. GLOBAL Based on internal HP comparison of MSRP/ (MRSP for EMEA region) and cost-per-page of in-class HP LaserJetPro M15 and HP LaserJetPro MFP M28 with standard-fill HP 44A/48A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge, as of March2019. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies. INDIA: Based on internal HP comparison of MSRP/ (MRSP for EMEA region) and cost-per-page of in-class HP LaserJetProM16/17 and HP LaserJetProMFP M29/M30 with standard-fill HP 47A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge, as of March 2019. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies .

5For Single-Function: Based on 340 pages per month usage of HP LaserJet M15 with standard-fill HP 48A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge with ISO yield of 1000 pages. Actual yield varies considerably based on content of printed pages and other factors. Average based on ISO/IEC 19752 and continuous printing. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies. For MFP: Based on 450 pages per month usage of HP LaserJet MFP M28 with standard-fill HP 48A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge with ISO yield of 1000 pages. Actual yield varies considerably based on content of printed pages and other factors. Average based on ISO/IEC 19752 and continuous printing. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies .

6Up to 5,000 pages: Actual yield varies considerably based on content of printed pages and other factors. Average based on ISO/IEC 19752 and continuous printing. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies.

7Best in-class print quality: Best in-class plain paper and photo print quality using OEM inks compared to majority of leading non-HP OEM CISS ink tank platforms <$449.99 USD. Market share as reported by Q1 2019 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2019Q1 Release. Test results should be similar for same platform with different model numbers using the same OEM ink formula. HP Smart Tank printers are also branded as HP Smart Tank Plus in some regions. Detail in May 2019 hands-on lab report by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab using OEM inks. See http://www.keypointintelligence.com/hpsmarttankplus

8Prints up to 38% faster than prior generations. Compared with HP Smart Tank 315/415 All-in-One Printer series. Excludes first set of ISO test pages. For details, see www.hp.com/go/printerclaims .

9Emerging Markets: HP Neverstop Laser will launch in: China, India, SEA, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru

10According to forecasts there will be 43 million small businesses in China by 2020 – and small businesses account for 60% of total GDP: http://www.stats.gov.cn/english/

11More than half of small business owners agreeing that their businesses cannot operate without a printer: The HP Small Business Today Survey is a global study by HP Inc. It was conducted by global market research firm Edelman Intelligence, across four continents and 10 geographical areas (USA, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, Russia, Iberia (Spain and Portugal), South East Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines), UK, and India). Fieldwork took place over February 2019. We interviewed over 4,300 small business owners (1-100 employees) aged 18+.

12HP Reload Kit made with 75% recycled plastic by weight: Percentage of recycled material in toner reload kit is based on empty weight.

13HP Smart App: Best in Class: Compared to OEM mobile printing apps for the majority of top-selling inkjet & laser printers & all-in-ones for home & home office, priced less than or equal to $429.99 USD. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ2 2018 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s mobile print apps and Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab hands-on testing and study commissioned by HP. See September 2018 report at www.keypointintelligence.com/HPSmartApp .

146,000 black or 8,000 color pages without interruptions. Black and composite color average per bottle (cyan/magenta/yellow) results based on HP methodology and continuous printing of ISO/IEC 24712 test pages. Not based on ISO/IEC 24711 test process. An additional black ink bottle is required to print 8,000 color test pages. Actual yield varies based on content of printed pages and other factors. Some ink from included bottles is used to start up the printer. For more information about fill and yield, see hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies .







