Fitness Equipment Market will grow at CAGR of 3.4% to hit $4.52 Billion by 2025-Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, Strategic Framework, and Upcoming Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The driving factors influencing the global fitness equipment market include raising awareness of health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and growing initiatives in promoting the benefits of fitness.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness equipment market size is projected to witness the growth of USD 4.52 billion by 2025, accounting a fastest growing CAGR over the forecast period. The major factor driving market growth is increasing consumer preference of fitness centers with growing awareness regarding health risks and rise in penetration of the market players with several numbers of innovations in the cardiovascular fitness equipment.

The market research report on the global fitness equipment market learns the market demand and scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. Moreover, the report delivers a key highlight of the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies in-depth learning about the current status and future prospects of the market at a global level. The global fitness equipment market is majorly segmented into product, end-user, and geography.

The report covers several qualitative aspects of the global fitness equipment market industry in market drivers, market restraints, and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report is a potential delivery of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

The wearable tracker and the emerging industry tracking physical and health activities are anticipated to witness the market growth. Created by such companies as Jawbone, LG, Fitbit, Nike, Misfit, Garmin, and Samsung- mounted on the wrist, waist belt, and ankle. These trackers typically contribute to the physical activities of the wearer, including steps taken, sleep hours, stair climbed, distance traveled, and quality logged.

The “Global Fitness Equipment Market Size 2018 By Product (Strength Training, Cardiovascular Training Equipment), End-user (Health club, Home consumer), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Rest of the World) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In terms of product, the global fitness equipment market is categorized into strength training equipment, cardiovascular training equipment, and other training equipment. Furthermore, based on the end-user industry, the global fitness equipment market is fragmented into health clubs/gyms, home consumers, and another end user such as hotels, corporates, hospitals & medical centers, public institutions.



Health clubs offer many facilities such as cardio, strength, and other training types to its members at one single stop. This, however, results to increase in gym memberships. Currently, maximum players are entering in commercial gym market and are also expected to drive the market grew exponentially in the coming years.

Leading players of the global fitness equipment market include Precor, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Exigo, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., TRU Fitness Technology Inc., Technogym S.p.A., Torque Fitness LLC, HOIST Fitness Systems, Inc., Rogue Fitness, GZ Fitness Equipment Co., LTD., BFT Fitness, Jerai Fitness, and Tuntari New Fitness B.V.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Fitness Equipment Market, By Product

Chapter 5. Fitness Equipment Market, By End User

Chapter 6. Fitness Equipment Market, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Chapter 8. Industry Structure





