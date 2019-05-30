CBD Unlimited, Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Bel Air, CA

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC) formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that the Company is presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational to be held in Bel Air, California on June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Mr. Todd Davis, CBD Unlimited’s CEO and Chairman, is scheduled to present on, June 4, 2019 at 10:40 AM/ PM PT in track 2. Mr. Davis will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is available to meet with investors during the conference. Mr. Davis will present a company overview and provide details on the company’s expansion.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with CBD Unlimited’s management, please contact your LD Micro representative or CBD Unlimited’s investor relations team.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). For more information, please visit www.ldmicro.com .

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc., with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from Hemp, which is all-natural and rich in phyto-cannabinoids. CBD Unlimited provides only the highest quality M3CBD® hemp based nutritional extracts that are rich in non-psychoactive phyto-cannabinoids and terpenoids, and are formulated to the highest standard of purity and “Serving or MG”(milligram) accuracy. Phyto-Bites® is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation.

The company also has two key technology products and services that launched in 2014. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution for tracking high- risk high-shrink regulated and restricted products that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide conformity with federal and state mandates. Gorilla-Tek™ is also a commercial-grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Gorilla-Tek™ increases productivity and reduces costs for retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers.

Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com , and www.phytobites.com .

Contact: For further investor and media information, please contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



