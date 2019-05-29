Enerflex Announces New Director

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Juan Carlos Villegas as a director of Enerflex.



Mr. Villegas has 40 years of executive and operational leadership experience in the industrial services sector across North America and Latin America. After an early career with Cummins and Komatsu in Latin America, Mr. Villegas joined Finning International Inc. and held numerous senior executive roles which provided experience in corporate planning, business development, operations leadership, and risk management. Until his retirement in December 2018, Mr. Villegas was President and Chief Operating Officer of Finning Canada and prior thereto was Chief Operating Officer for Finning International. Mr. Villegas’s extensive international business expertise will bring additional strength to the Enerflex Board of Directors.

Mr. Villegas was educated in Chile and attended the University of California at Irvine. Until his retirement in December 2018, Mr. Villegas sat on the Caterpillar Global Mining Counsel. He recently moved back to Santiago, Chile from Canada.

“Mr. Villegas has an impressive record of achievement and a wealth of knowledge of the industrial services sector from his long career with Finning, Cummins, and Komatsu. He will bring an enhanced depth to our Board with his international experience,” said Stephen J. Savidant, Chair of the Enerflex Board of Directors. “We are very pleased to have the benefit of that experience to support the global growth of Enerflex.”

Mr. Villegas joins the current slate of Enerflex directors comprised of Messrs. Robert S. Boswell, W. Bryon Dunn, Marc E. Rossiter, H. Stanley Marshall, Kevin J. Reinhart, Stephen J. Savidant, and Michael A. Weill and Ms. Maureen Cormier Jackson and Ms. Helen J. Wesley.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Director, Investor Relations



