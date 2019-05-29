Toscana Energy Completes Renewal of its Credit Facilities

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toscana Energy Income Corporation ("Toscana" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TEI) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its revolving operating credit facility with its Senior Lender at the existing level of $25 million.



The terms of the amended credit facilities remain unchanged with the exception of additional compliance, consent and reporting requirements relating to Toscana’s provincial liability management rating and decommissioning obligation. In light of the recent Supreme Court of Canada decision in Redwater, these addendums were expected by the Corporation and are in the normal course.

About Toscana Energy Income Corporation

Toscana Energy Income Corporation is a conventional oil and gas producer with the mandate to acquire high quality, long life oil and gas assets.

