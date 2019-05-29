Listen Technologies Expands its Global Presence

Leader in Assistive Listening Systems Opens Office in Europe to Serve EMEA

BLUFFDALE, Utah, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies , a leading provider of assistive listening systems for 21 years, announced that it is opening an office in Denmark on July 1 to grow business throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Flemming Bjerke has been named Managing Director, Listen Technologies Europe.



/EIN News/ -- Bjerke will continue the success Listen Technologies built with Jim Bakker from The Bakery Consultants Group, who has done a commendable job promoting Listen Technologies products in Europe and helped raise awareness of the brand in market. Bjerke will expand the company’s presence on the continent and throughout EMEA and provide solutions to meet the listening needs of venues and end users in the region.

Global trends and new product innovations from Listen Technologies have created opportunities for Listen Technologies to grow its presence in EMEA. Demand for assistive listening solutions is expected to increase as the World Health Organization estimates the number of global citizens with disabling hearing loss will reach 900 million (one in 10) by 2050. Wi-Fi availability also is increasing and the number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to reach 2.87 billion in 2020.

Listen Technologies is responding to these trends with products that make it easy and affordable for venues to deliver personalized listening solutions. Users are able to hear audio clearly, engage more fully in experiences – whether attending a concert, touring a museum or listening to a lecture – and connect with others through the power and beauty of pure sound.

Listen Technologies’ latest product innovation, Listen EVERYWHERE , leverages the prevalence of Wi-Fi and smartphones to stream audio and customized content directly to users on their iOS and Android devices. In venues featuring Listen EVERYWHERE hardware, guests download the free Listen EVERYWHERE app, select their preferred venue audio source and experience clear sound streamed to their smart devices via headphones, earbuds or Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids. In addition, Listen EVERYWHERE is the first Wi-Fi product on the market that fulfills the requirement for assistive listening when paired with ListenRF or ListenIR for a complete assistive listening solution.

Listen Technologies’ expanded presence in EMEA enables the company to reach customers in this region seeking personalized audio solutions. The office in Denmark will stock products, demo units and rental units, provide in-market technology and customer service, and support regional distributors, resellers and end users. Bjerke brings 30 years of experience as a distributor to his new role as Managing Director of Listen Technologies Europe and will oversee the Denmark office as well as the company’s regional expansion. Bjerke will report to Russ Gentner, CEO, and Maile Keone, President, Listen Technologies.

“I’m excited to be a part of Listen Technologies’ European expansion. The company is inventing best-in-class technology and has plans to develop products for tomorrow's market. This, together with the growth plans Russ Gentner and Maile Keone have for Listen Technologies as a company, makes the opening of the new European office a natural step in the path on this journey. I’m looking forward to working with and being a part of this highly dedicated team,” said Bjerke.

“Listen Technologies has enjoyed tremendous growth in the EMEA region over the past years,” said Gentner. “This new office responds to customer needs for immediate availability of products and support. In addition to our recent product introductions, we have a number of new products in the pipeline that EMEA customers have been asking for. Flemming is the perfect choice to head this office with his deep understanding of customer needs.”

About Listen Technologies

A lot of venues lose business when people struggle to hear and engage with what’s happening. Listen Technologies delivers audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We equip users with personalized assistive listening solutions to listen and engage in environments where hearing is difficult, whether they are in a theme park, house of worship, tour group, theater or other venue. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com .

Media Contacts:

Kim Spencer

Listen Technologies

801-542-7720

kim.spencer@listentech.com

Marybeth (McLean) Roberts

For Listen Technologies

951-553-3343

press@listentech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.