FormFactor Again Named THE BEST Supplier in Customer Satisfaction Survey

Annual VLSIresearch Report Ranks FormFactor as One of THE BEST Suppliers in the Semiconductor Industry

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced that it has once again been named a 10 BEST and THE BEST Supplier in VLSIresearch’s annual customer satisfaction survey in three categories;



10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment,

THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment, and

THE BEST Suppliers of Subsystems.

/EIN News/ -- The ratings reflect the feedback of the worldwide semiconductor ecosystem, including Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and Outsourced Assembly and Test (OSAT) producers. The recognition marks six consecutive years that the company has achieved the recognition in THE BEST Supplier of Subsystems. FormFactor was also named among VLSIresearch’s Highest Rated Suppliers of Test Connectivity Systems which includes manufacturers of probe cards, test sockets and device interface boards. In April, the company was ranked as the world’s top supplier of semiconductor probe cards in a separate VLSIresearch report*.



“Among test-connectivity products, FormFactor customers continue to recognize the company as a VLSI 5 Star supplier,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSIresearch. “FormFactor’s high rankings are punctuated by customers’ rankings of its technical leadership. When combined with excellent support and quality these capabilities help FormFactor to be a recommended supplier year after year.”

“Our customers have many choices for their key electrical test and measurement suppliers, and we need to improve every year to win both their business and recognition,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “We are committed to delivering the world-class levels of customer satisfaction represented by our VLSIresearch 5 Star rating, as we continue to enable our customers to achieve their performance and cost objectives.”

*VLSIresearch, April 2019, The Probe Card Market Analysis

About VLSIresearch

VLSIresearch is an award-winning provider of market research and economic analysis on the technical, business, and economic aspects of the semiconductor supply chain. Providing intelligence for faster and better decision making, seasoned executives in high technology, government, and finance rely on VLSIresearch’s insights to guide them to the right decisions. The formula is simple: Better intelligence leads to better decisions which deliver better results. Founded in 1976, VLSIresearch is the leading technology research and advisory company focused on semiconductor related manufacturing.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.