SSLJ.com Limited Interim Financial Report for the Six-month Period Ended June 30, 2018

Interim report for the six months period ended June 30, 2018

Unless specified otherwise, “$” shall mean U.S. dollars.

THE PERIOD January 1, 2018 – June 30, 2018

● Consolidated revenue amounted to $11,555,277 compared to $7,296,678 in the corresponding period of the previous year ● Loss from operations was $7,815,818 compared to $9,186,240 in the corresponding period of the previous year ● Net loss amounted to $35,573,449 compared to $9,324,015 in the corresponding period in the fiscal year of 2017 ● Loss per share attributable to SSLJ.com Shareholders was $0 compared to $ 0.23 in the corresponding period of the fiscal year of 2017 ● Comprehensive loss was $35,227,130 during the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $9,353,848 in the corresponding period of the previous year ● The Company’s primary business operations in Wuhan, China, its headquarters, were ceased due to pending litigation of an affiliate of the Company in China ● Existing home decoration and renovation service contracts were transited to other local companies in this industry

About SSLJ.com Limited

SSLJ.com Limited is in the business of the vertically integrated O2O home decoration services and products in China. The Company provides clients with a convenient, full-service, one-stop solution for its homes’ interior decoration and improvement needs by offering consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services as well as modern, high-quality and high-tech products. For more information, please visit www.sslj.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

SSLJ.com Limited

Email: ir@sslj.com

