First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2019.



The Bank operates sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net.

/EIN News/ -- Contact :

Tony A. Schoen

Chief Financial Officer

(812) 283-0724



