SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ImmunoGen, Inc. (“ImmunoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether ImmunoGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 15, 2019, ImmunoGen issued a press release announcing that “the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that the Company conduct a new Phase 3 randomized trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with high folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer as part of a Type C meeting held this week. Specifically, the FDA advised ImmunoGen that because the Company’s Phase 3 FORWARD I trial “did not meet its primary endpoint under the pre-specified statistical analysis plan, the data generated assessing the secondary endpoints from the study could not be used to support an application for accelerated approval.”

On this news, ImmunoGen’s stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 32.06%, to close at $2.14 per share on May 15, 2019.

