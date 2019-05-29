Synthorx to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR), a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the Company will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



/EIN News/ -- The live webcast of the company’s presentation will be available at Synthorx’s investor relations website. An archived replay will be available for 60 days following the presentation.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on prolonging and improving the lives of people with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Synthorx’s proprietary, first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology expands the genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair and is designed to create optimized biologics, referred to as Synthorins. A Synthorin is a protein optimized through incorporation of novel amino acids encoded by the new DNA base pair that enables site-specific modifications, which enhance the pharmacological properties of these therapeutics. The company’s lead product candidate, THOR-707, a variant of IL-2, is in development in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded based on important discoveries in Dr. Floyd Romesberg’s lab at The Scripps Research Institute. Synthorx is headquartered in La Jolla, Calif. For more information, visit www.synthorx.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Enoch Kariuki, Pharm.D.

Synthorx, Inc.

ekariuki@synthorx.com

858-750-4750

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR, Inc.

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Media Relations Contact:

Lauren Fish

Canale Communications

lauren@canalecomm.com

619-849-5386



