Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5 th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY. Goldman Sachs 40 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11 th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. JMP Securities 2019 Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

Every Second Counts!™

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.