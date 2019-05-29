There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,899 in the last 365 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.
  • Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
  • JMP Securities 2019 Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

