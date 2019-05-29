Avante Logixx Appoints INFOR Financial Inc. for Market Maker Services

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained INFOR Financial Inc. (“INFOR Financial”) to provide market making services on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the exchange.

INFOR Financial will trade the securities of Avante on the TSX-V for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity of Avante’s common shares. Avante will pay INFOR Financial $5,000 per month for a minimum term of three months renewable every month thereafter. Each party will have an option to cancel upon thirty days’ prior notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and INFOR Financial will not receive shares or options as compensation. INFOR Financial and Avante are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but INFOR Financial and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Avante.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) is a Toronto based provider of technology enabled security solutions. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

About INFOR Financial

INFOR Financial Inc. is a leading Canadian independent investment bank offering advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, risk management, private funds and corporate restructurings. Since inception, INFOR Financial Inc. has consistently been ranked as one of the top independent M&A advisors in Canada.

For media inquiries, please contact: Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

Kevin Wright

LodeRock Advisors

(647) 459-0423

Kevin.wright@loderockadvisors.com

