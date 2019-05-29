Spectacular Solar, Linden Mold & Tool Agree to $450K Solar Project

/EIN News/ -- Rahway, NJ, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Spectacular Solar, Inc. (a Nevada Corporation) (OTCPK:SPSO), is pleased to announce it has agreed to a multi-phase construction and solar project with the Rahway, NJ-based Linden Mold & Tool Corporation. Linden Mold & Tool is a designer and producer of custom molds and related tooling for the plastic injection industry.



Spectacular Solar CEO Doug Heck noted that construction is already under way on the three-phase, $450,000 project, despite just signing the contract last week.

“During the course of working through the contract negotiations, our engineers were able to get out ahead of this and had plans for the first phase completed and approved by the client,” Heck said. “Needless to say, Linden company officials were extremely pleased that construction would begin immediately.”

In what will likely be the last project announcement prior to the Spectacular Solar investor call, Heck is pleased with the revenues generated by the company in 2019 but knows the sales team must continue to acquire contracts with companies from a variety of sectors for Spectacular Solar to achieve its short- and long-term revenue goals.

“This contract is not only important from a fiscal aspect but also from a portfolio perspective,” Heck added. “Upon the completion of projects such as these, the snapshots of the end results will be great additions to our portfolio of completed work and I’m confident it will attract new customers and deliver subsequent contracts.”

As a reminder, the Spectacular Solar investor call will take place on June 3 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. During this call, Heck will deliver a “State of the Company” address and will answer questions from investors. Anyone who wishes to submit a question should send their inquiry to info@spectacularsolar.com.

Those interested in participating may call (800) 941-1840 and enter pin code 755172 followed by # beginning at 4 p.m. to enter the call. This call will be a listen only event and is limited to the first 100 callers.

For more information: please visit http://www.spectacularsolar.com and please follow us on Twitter: @SPECTACULARSOL1

Contact: Gregg Boehmer: laynemichaelpr@gmail.com

Wyndham Hotel Project Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=74&v=BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management, and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs, and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn’t undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results, expressed or implied, in this or other company statements will not be realized. Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



