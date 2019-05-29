Thyssenkrupp Elevates Its Project Management with ARES PRISM Software

Thyssenkrupp selects ARES PRISM enterprise project controls software.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Inc., globally established EPC contractor, has selected ARES PRISM project controls software as the solution for a new project’s engineering and cost management needs. Thyssenkrupp operates in 79 countries and its business operations are divided into five arenas: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Material Services, and Steel Europe.

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Inc., is implementing ARES PRISM project management software in the US to better determine project resources and integrate current systems including Primavera and SAP.

ARES PRISM’s Cost Management and Engineering modules will be implemented, as well as PRISM Integrator which will integrate with the group’s legacy systems. With these solutions in place, Thyssenkrupp will have far better insight into where their resources are allocated and can quickly and conveniently analyze their cost and engineering progress in one place. PRISM will establish earned value management standards for the organization while offering the industry’s best in integration, staff planning resource reporting and dashboards.

“It is always exciting when someone tells you what they are looking for in a solution and we are able to immediately check off all the boxes,” Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “ARES PRISM is no stranger to the requirements of industrial engineering organizations, and we are happy to provide an integrated solution for Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ needs.”

ARES PRISM software is used in all major industries as a project management solution to deliver projects on-time and within budget. Our flexible, pick-and-choose project management software modules include estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document and contract management, field management, executive dashboards, and our integration platform. For more information about ARES PRISM, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.

About Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions:

The thyssenkrupp group, German multinational conglomerate, has a history that spans back more than 200 years. Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions is one of the group’s business operations; a leading partner for the engineering, construction, and service of industrial plants and systems. The organization has planned and built more than 2,500 chemical across the globe, and has more than 17,600 machines and systems in use around the world. Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ portfolio includes chemical, coke, cement and other industrial plants and refineries, in addition to mining, ore processing and port handling equipment along with corresponding services. Learn more at www.thyssenkrupp-industrial-solutions.com.

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. Learn more at www.aresprism.com.



