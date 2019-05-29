CAMA Recognizes Successful Municipal Projects

Eight Canadian Municipalities Win National Awards of Excellence

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight Canadian municipalities have won national awards of excellence from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) in the areas of innovation, education and professional development. Presented during CAMA’s national conference in Quebec, QC, the following municipalities and projects were recognized, based on their population size:



2019 CAMA Willis Award for Innovation

Town of Saugeen Shores, ON, (Under 20,000 Population Category) – Shore Report Podcast

City of Moncton, NB, (20,001-100,000 Population Category) – Moncton as a Leader in Mid-Size Canadian Cities in Immigration

City of Edmonton, AB, (Over 100,000 Population Category) – Municipal Natural Asset Mapping

2019 CAMA Environment Award

Town of Niverville, MB, (Under 20,000 Population Category) – Sewage Lagoon On-Site Phyto-remediation

City of Moncton, NB, (20,001-100,000 Population Category) – Avenir Centre

City of Richmond, BC, (Over 100,000 Population Category) – District Energy Implementation

2019 CAMA Professional Development Award

City of Fort St. John, BC, (20,001-100,000 Population Category) – Learning and Development Program

City of Vaughan, ON, (Over 100,000 Population Category) – Vaughan Innovators

About CAMA:

The Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) is a national, non-profit association open to all Chief Administrative Officers / City Managers and any person employed in a senior management position that reports directly to a CAO. With a membership of over 650 senior municipal employees from all parts of Canada, CAMA collectively represents more than 85% of the nation’s population. www.camacam.ca

Media Contact:

CAMA: Stacey Murray, 506-261-3534, admin@camacam.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.