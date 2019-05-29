Pacific Dental Services® Announces the Opening of its First Supported Dental Practice in Ohio

Leading DSO Extends Access to Care to 21 States with Opening in Cincinnati

IRVINE, CALIF. May 29, 2019 – Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces the opening of its first supported dental practice in Ohio, providing access to comprehensive oral health care to residents in Cincinnati. The new PDS-supported dental office, Dentists of Westwood, is led by owner dentist Bach Nguyen, D.D.S. The new practice provides a patient-centric approach, offering a wide range of specialty services under one roof, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Hygiene, and Pediatric Dentistry. In addition, the dental practice offers patients modern dentistry with proven technology with CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), digital x-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care.





“Expanding access to care for patients in the state of Ohio is an incredible milestone,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, Founder & CEO of Pacific Dental Services. “We’re excited that there is such a strong demand for our services in Ohio. Already, we have plans to help dentists to open three more offices in the greater Cincinnati area in the coming months. Although PDS’ network of supported dental practices has expanded to 21 states throughout the U.S., our organization remains uniquely local. Within their neighborhood practices, each owner dentist remains focused on providing comprehensive oral health care, one patient at a time.”

The primary purpose of Pacific Dental Services is to help dentists create Healthier, Happier Patients®. “I’m pleased that the opening of Dentists of Westwood will allow us to provide comprehensive oral health care to patients in Cincinnati,” said Dr. Nguyen. “Our new dental practice will provide patients customized treatment plans using the latest dental technology, as well as multi-specialty services. We look forward to serving the people of Cincinnati and providing the Perfect Patient Experience® for adult and pediatric patients.”

PDS-supported practices are committed to bringing awareness to patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

Home to over 300,000 residents, Cincinnati has one of the quickest growing economies in the Midwest and is home to several Fortune 500 companies, as well as three major league sports teams. Known as a city where residents thrive in the cultural and economic landscape, the team at Dentists of Westwood will work tirelessly to provide the highest quality of dentistry for each and every patient.

To schedule an appointment with Dentists of Westwood, visit their website at www.dentistsofwestwood.com or call them at (513) 318-4775. They are conveniently located at 6175 Glenway Ave Ste A; Cincinnati, OH 45211 in the Western Village Shopping Center below Kroger, across from Planet Fitness and Target.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 700 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

