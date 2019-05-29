Ford Honors AK Steel at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. AK Steel was presented with a Smart Brand Pillar award by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Chief Product Development and Purchasing Officer and Linda Cash, Ford Vice President, Quality and New Model Programs.



/EIN News/ -- AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport said, “AK Steel is incredibly honored to be recognized by Ford as a top-performing supplier for our innovative product portfolio. We are proud to be among those companies recognized by Ford for delivering results and achieving the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery.”

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like AK Steel play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

