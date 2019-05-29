Hoyer: Special Counsel Mueller Needs to Testify Before Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the remarks Special Counsel Mueller gave this morning: “After his press conference this morning, I believe that Special Counsel Mueller needs to testify before Congress, and I continue to call on Attorney General Barr to release the full, unredacted report to Congress. “In his remarks, Special Counsel Mueller made it clear that charges were not brought against President Trump because of a Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime. Given that the President has not been cleared of wrongdoing, and given the seriousness of Russia’s interference in our democracy, I believe that the American people deserve to hear testimony from the Special Counsel about his report and the report's conclusions. “House Democrats will continue to fulfill our constitutional obligation to hold the Administration accountable.”



