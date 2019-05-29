Correction - ISBG Announces Corporate Name Change as Company Emphasizes M&A, Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce that the Company has begun the process of officially changing its corporate name.



/EIN News/ -- “We want to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in front of us,” commented ISBG CEO Terry Williams. “This name change is an important step as we continue to cultivate powerful partnership opportunities and develop our rapidly growing Health and Wellness division. We are no longer exclusively an adult beverage company, with significant operations in CBD and the broader wellness space. This is an advantageous time to make a very sensible change.”

Management notes that the Company’s Health and Wellness segment has become one of its primary growth drivers, with significant revenue growth anticipated from a wide variety of new products and potential partnerships over the coming year. The Company plans to continue to develop this division and capitalize on robust growth in leading-edge cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, such as Colorado, Washington, California, and others.

The Company will revise its overall web presence – including its corporate site and primary social media outlets – to align with this shift in identity.

Mr. Williams continued, “Every publicly traded company cultivates a narrative over time that either effectively or ineffectively represents the center of gravity of its operational focus and success potential. When the narrative under the surface changes in some significant way, it is incumbent on the Company to make changes to the edifice that reflect those changes. We are extremely confident in our direction right now. And this shift will better represent who we are as we push forward with our strategy.”

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



