Reed’s Inc. to Present at the LD Micro 9th Annual Invitational

NORWALK, Conn., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that Val Stalowir, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Iris Snyder, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and meeting with investors at the LD Micro 9th Annual Invitational to be held June 4-5, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA.



The Reed’s Inc. investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available via a link on Reed's investor website at http://investor.reedsinc.com/ under the "Events & Presentations" section or directly at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/reed/.

Conference attendees will get to sample some of the exciting new innovations from the leading Reed’s Ginger Beer portfolio and view the Reed's vibrant package redesign currently rolling out to the market. Included in the list of samples, conference attendees will get to taste the Reed's new Zero Sugar craft ginger beer line and the Reed's Wellness Ginger Beers with Hemp Extract, all of which are packed with real, fresh ginger, known around the world for its health benefits and stimulating properties.

The presentation to be referenced by management at the conference will also be available to interested parties on Reed's investor website at http://investor.reedsinc.com/ under the "Events & Presentations" section.

About Reed’s, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's best-selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's Ginger Beers are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

For more information about Reed’s, please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.reedsinc.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed’s on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

For more information about Virgil’s please visit Virgil’s website at: http://www.virgils.com. Follow Virgil’s on Twitter and Instagram @drinkvirgils and on Facebook @drinkvirgilssoda.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Scott Van Winkle, ICR

(800) 997-3337 Ext 6

Or (617) 956-6736

Email: ir@reedsinc.com

www.reedsinc.com

